A joint RGP and HM Customs Operation has seized 65 bales of cannabis worth £13 million.

At around 7.30am on August 18, the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) launched a chase at sea with a suspect rigid inflatable boat (RHIB). The boat was first spotted at Emerson’s Place by an RGP land patrol.

“The RGP Marine Section then took over and immediately deployed to the area in order to intercept the boat followed by a high speed pursuit in the waters off the western side. During this time, bales were constantly being thrown into the sea. At this stage, Customs vessel HMC Searcher took over the pursuit and the suspect vessel continued to jettison more cargo in BGTW. It then rammed into HMC Searcher, causing it significant damage. HM Customs officers boarded the suspect vessel and arrested four occupants,” the police said on their Facebook page.

“Additionally, the officers seized the vessel which was still loaded with a large number of bales. Whilst HM Customs conveyed the detainees and RHIB to the Customs Marine Base, the RGP and GDP Marine Section initiated a search and recovery of the cannabis bales.

“In total, 65 bales were seized amounting to a total of approximately 2.6 ton with a street value of £13million. The four individuals are currently detained at New Mole House. The investigation, which is being led by HM Customs, continues,” the police added.

The Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, said, “It is ironic that this excellent operation, the fruit of cooperation between the RGP and Customs, should come on the same day we have published our bill to also further clamp down on possession of fuel canisters, a business designed to assist those who are in the drug trade.

“The magnificent work of the RGP and HM Customs has today dealt a huge blow to the drug traffickers. Gibraltar stands against every aspect of this nefarious trade and our brilliant law enforcement agencies are doing great work in stopping these criminals and demonstrating that the good people of Gibraltar deplore this illicit activity,” he added.

