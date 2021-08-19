Jet2 celebrates 10 years from Glasgow International Airport

JET2 is celebrating 10 years of operating from Glasgow International Airport.

The airline is celebrating 10 years of welcoming Jet2 customers at the airport.

The award-winning airline is sharing the milestone with Craig Stewart, Captain Alan MacGregor, and Julie Robin who joined the company in 2011 and are sharing the 10th anniversary celebrations. Since launching, Jet2 has expanded to become the UK’s third largest airline and has flown over 6,000,000 customers to and from the airport.

Craig joined the Ground Operations team as a Customer Service Agent and is now a Duty Manager.

Mr Stewart said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the past decade working for Jet2.com at Glasgow Airport. From my very first day working in Ground Operations to progressing to Duty Manager, no two days have ever been the same. I feel immense pride to have seen the red team at Glasgow go from strength to strength, offering our VIP experience and going above and beyond for our customers and fellow colleagues. Through a combination of both strong teamwork and the airline’s fantastic offering, we have had the opportunity to watch Jet2.com continue to grow at Glasgow Airport serving thousands of customers every day.”

This 10th anniversary marks the continued growth Jet2 has experienced at Glasgow, now offering daily flights to some of the most popular sun and city destinations across the Mediterranean and Europe.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2, said: “We are proud to be marking 10 years of Jet2.com flying from Glasgow Airport and it is a great opportunity to look back and remember all that we have achieved during this time. What has made Jet2.com such a success is its fantastic colleagues like Craig, Alan and Julie, who go above and beyond to ensure every single customer receives our famous VIP experience. We’d really like to thank everyone who has contributed to our growth over the last 10 years at this airport, especially our wonderful colleagues.”

The CEO said Jet2 had increased customer numbers since opening at the airport in the UK.

