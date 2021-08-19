How to find a great petsitter

If you are planning a trip later this year you still need to plan early for pet and housesitters. Perhaps you are already making plans for a staycation get away. Even if you are planning just a short trip, you’ll know that you simply can’t travel with some pets. Young pets in particular may benefit from staying behind so they can follow their routines at home. So, plan ahead.

Take a moment to plan ahead for pet and housesitters, if you have trips planned later this year. Now is the time to get ready. We will help you as much as we can. Our philosophy is that we are all in this together. These are the steps to take:

Register as a Homeowner on HouseSitMatch.com Choose a Premium account (£ 89 GB per year) to ensure you can help online when needed Create a profile with photos of your pet and the house Post a housesit advert stating your plans for next year’s holiday Covid permitting

Do you need a pet sitter in 2021? Then get started right now.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



How does it work?

HouseSitMatch can help you find suitable sitters. Join our network for a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your advert saying when you are going on holiday. Housesitters see your advert, they respond and you choose the sitter who’ll care for your pets.

Trustpilot Testimonials – 4.8 / 5 Excellent rating (New Trustpilot rating scale)

Here’s what members have said about us-

Housesit Match found us a perfect housesitter…

Housesit Match found us a perfect housesitter while we were away in Canada and we were delighted with the care and attention that Housesit Match took in helping us find the right person.

Ros Morris – Dog owner

How do you join?

Please register online via our website www.Housesitmatch.com

Choose a membership plan – Please note prices go up soon so sign up now on subscription to secure these prices: Standard (DIY option) = £69 pa Premium (with support at each step) = £89 pa



Do you need a housesitter? Get in touch. House-sitting can be a win-win for both parties, free house and petsitting, and the experienced and checked sitters get free accommodation! Register as either housesitter or homeowner with a 50% discount using coupon code SUPER50 – an exclusive offer for readers.

To find a house pet-sitter go to www.HousesitMatch.com