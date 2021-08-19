Historic Arabic archaeological remains dug up in Ronda

Chris King
Historic Arabic archaeological remains dug up in Ronda
Historic Arabic archaeological remains dug up in Ronda. image: pixabay

HISTORIC Arabic archaeological remains have been dug up by workmen carrying out improvement works in the Malaga city of Ronda

During improvement works that the City Council of Ronda is carrying out in different parts of the historic centre of the city, workmen have uncovered archaeological remains located on Calle San Juan Bosco, next to the collegiate church of Santa Maria la Mayor.

Maria de la Paz Fernandez, the mayor of Ronda, together with Concha Muñoz, the municipal works councillor, visited the site this finding first hand, which, according to Francisco Gomez, the archaeologist who is directing the work, are remains that belong to the Almoravid, Almohad, and Nasrid times, in chronological order.

These most modern relics of the Muslim presence in Ronda correspond to the Nasrid period, dating from the 13th to the 15th century, with some animal remains also being discovered in a space where it seems that organic matter was dumped.

Gómez pointed out that, when carrying out the mandatory testings prior to the start of the works on this street in the historic centre, the double layer of pavement has been raised, revealing a structure that could be related to the old mosque that was located where the Church of Santa Maria la Mayor now stands, although the study of these remains has yet to be intensified.

The mayor pointed out that the historical wealth of Ronda and the many cultures that have inhabited it for centuries make the old town a place where it is common to find this type of remains that make it possible to know in more detail how the city has been populated throughout history, as reported by malagahoy.es.


___________________________________________________________

