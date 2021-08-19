Hammam Al Andalus Granada thermal baths ranked among Top 10 in the world

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC has ranked the Hammam Al Andalus Granada thermal baths among the Top 10 in the world



National Geographic magazine has compiled and published a list of what they consider to be the most beautiful thermal baths in the world, and the Arab baths at Hammam Al Andalus Granada, in the city of Granada, in Andalucia, are ranked in the top 10, rated by TripAdvisor users as among those offering the best value for money, and are the only baths from Spain to feature in this list, which is dominated by Americal pools.

Thousands of people every year search out thermal baths and pools all over the world, leading the British company, QS Supplies to analyse TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram mentions, annual search volume, and annual rainy days of thermal baths attendances around the world, to determine which are the most beautiful, according to their visitors.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Hammam Al Andalus Granada was historically the first Arab bath to be built in Spain, and was inaugurated in 1998, five hundred years after its closure, with National Geographic informing its readers that it is located at the foot of the Alhambra, and behind the old mosque that today is the Iglesia de Santa Ana.

As the publication points out, “ During archaeological excavations, pools were found that confirm the existence of these Arab thermal baths in ancient times. In the enclosure, you can enjoy pools of warm water at 36ºC, hot water at 39ºC, and even cold water at 18ºC, which helps to decongest the muscles”.

Also in the list compiled by National Geographic were, Szechenyi, in Hungary, considered to be the largest thermal baths in Europe, the Ma’in Hot Springs, in Jordan, Geometric hot springs, in Chile; Terme di Saturnia, in Italy; Chena Hot Springs, in the United States; Baby Hot Springs, in the United States; Pamukkale Thermal Pools, in Turkey; Travertine Hot Springs, in the United States, and Blue Lagoon Geothermal Spa, in Iceland, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.