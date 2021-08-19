Great-great-grandmother, 100, is record holding competitive powerlifter

Great-great-grandmother Edith Murway-Traina has rung in her 100th birthday as a record holding competitive powerlifter.

The great-great-grandmother’s strength and passion have helped her earn the Guinness World Records title for the oldest competitive powerlifter (female).

Lifting weights upwards of 40-150 pounds, Edith, from Florida, is smashing the competitive powerlifting circuit, dazzling viewers and judges alike with her graceful lifts, according to Guinness World Records.

“We knew she probably was one of the oldest but were shocked (and very proud of her) to be told she holds a world record. Our entire family is honored that our mother is a record holder, and Guinness World Records has given her this honor,” said Honey Cottrell, Edith’s daughter

As a former dance teacher at the local recreation center, Edith is no stranger to physical movement. Young Edith looked up to Shirley Temple, Ginger Rogers, and Fred Astaire for their dancing abilities.

The great-great-grandmother enjoyed the experience and shared it with others when she could. In fact, through dance, Edith met her now close friend, Carmen Gutworth.

Carmen invited the patient and fun then 91-year-old Edith to join her at the gym a few years later and she quickly became interested in lifting.

“While I was watching those ladies doing their thing, I thought I just as well should pick up a few bars, and I did. Going on a regular basis, I found that I was enjoying it, and I was challenging myself to get a little bit better and a little bit better. Before long, I was part of the team,” she said.

Alongside her trainer Bill and Carmen, Edith started picking up trophies with her quick lifts during competitions.

“She bent down and picked it up as if it were her purse,” said Carmen. “She will not quit and anything that’s hard, it makes her more determined.”

“As a performer and a dancer, applause was always a very important part of my enjoyment. As long as I could get a little bit of applause, I was happier each I time I got more and more applause. Once people found out I was in my nineties and I was doing all of these things, it got to be more noticeable. People got to pay attention more,” said Edith.

“She loves the applause. Any time she lifts a weight, people clap,” adds Honey.

During her last competition in 2019, the great-great-grandmother was 98 years, 94 days. Her birthday was on August 8.

