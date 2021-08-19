Irish gangster Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch lived a life of fear, surveillance and paranoia before he was arrested in Fuengirola on August 12.

Hutch bunkered down in a safe house in the Plaza de la Constitucion in Fuengirola, making use of the narrow streets in an attempt to protect himself from police surveillance and rival gangs.

Fearful of his neighbours, the police, and of being shot dead, he apparently left his apartment only twice during the months he spent there and was arrested the second time he left to meet his women, believed to be his wife, for a meal at a nearby restaurant.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He travelled from Lanzarote to Fuengirola in May under his own passport. But he also obtained a fake Croatian passport.

Hutch, 58, is wanted in Ireland in connection with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin in February 2016. Byrne, a member of the rival Kinahan gang, was shot dead by armed men dressed as gardaí.

It is believed that the attack was ordered by Hutch in retaliation for the murder of Gary Hutch, the Monk’s nephew, in Spain in September of 2015.

A source told Dublin Live, “The Spanish put a lot of resources into this. A lot of time and effort, and so did the gardai. The arrest of Gerard Hutch is a major result for the joint Garda-Spanish international operation and for the Serious and Organised Crime detectives,” the source added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.