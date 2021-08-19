False emergency call about “massive brawl” mobilises 22 officers to a campsite

A FALSE emergency call to the 112 phone number that reported a violent brawl caused 22 local police and Guardia Civil officers to be called out.

A false emergency call to the 112 phone number that reported a violent brawl caused 22 local police and Guardia Civil officers to be called out, in addition to a SAMU health unit, the City of Sueca said in a statement.

At approximately 2:25am on Sunday, August 15, Local Police were notified that “40 people were attacked, three stabbed, two people unconscious, they have knives and say they will go for guns.”

The witness said he was at the entrance to the Perello campsite, Valencia.

Officers of the Local Police and the Guardia Civil arrived within minutes to the entrance of the campsite to deal with the emergency. Citizen Security Units (USECI) of the Guardia Civil were also urgently mobilised.

On arrival, those responsible for the campsite reported that they had no record of any fight and, following surveillance throughout the facility, did not see any indications of an incident. The people who had reported the emergency were also not present at the scene.

After carrying out investigations, the Local Police confirmed that it was a 26-year-old person who had allegedly made the false emergency call.

The councilman of Public Safety of the City of Sueca, Carlos Ramirez, warned that: “This type of behaviour can disrupt the emergency system and endanger the lives of people who may really need help or urgent medical assistance.”

“The false calls,” he stressed, “also come to affect the response time to real services or emergencies.”

He also highlighted that “this type of behaviour can lead to financial penalties of up to 600,000 euros”.

Ramirez also praised the “immediate response of health services, Civil Guard and Local Police; the latter mobilised all available troops that morning due to the seriousness of the violent situation that never occurred”, 20 Minutos reports.

