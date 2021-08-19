EU disburses €5.1 billion in pre-financing to France

The European Commission has disbursed €5.1 billion to France in pre-financing, equivalent to 13 per cent of the country’s financial allocation under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The pre-financing payment will help to kick-start the implementation of the crucial investment and reform measures outlined in France’s recovery and resilience plan.

The Commission will authorise further disbursements based on the implementation of the investments and reforms outlined in France’s recovery and resilience plan. The country is set to receive €39.4 billion in total, fully consisting of grants, over the lifetime of its plan.

Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy said, “The first funds we disbursed today will help France emerge stronger from the crisis. France’s recovery and resilience plan is clearly oriented towards the green transition, financing a wide range of projects from building renovations to clean mobility.

“It also has a very strong digitalisation component, with investments to bring ultrafast broadband to rural areas, support digital skills development and roll out eHealth services. The whole of France stands to benefit from this comprehensive and ambitious plan,” he added on August 19.

The disbursement follows the recent successful implementation of the first borrowing operations under NextGenerationEU. By the end of the year, the Commission intends to raise up to a total of €80 billion in long-term funding, to be complemented by short-term EU-Bills, to fund the first planned disbursements to Member States under NextGenerationEU.

Part of NextGenerationEU, the RRF will provide €723.8 billion, in current prices, to support investments and reforms across Member States. The French plan is part of the unprecedented EU response to emerge stronger from the Covid-19 crisis, fostering the green and digital transitions and strengthening resilience and cohesion in our societies.

