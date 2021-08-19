England to provide £20 million in early help for vulnerable families

Thousands of vulnerable or low-income families in England will benefit from a multi-million-pound investment to improve access to early education, health and care services.

The Government has set out plans to elevate its Family Hubs programme, backed by £20 million of new funding, that will support councils to set up new Family Hubs in up to 10 new areas.

Family Hubs offer families, children and young people somewhere to access a range of support services, which can include early education and childcare, mental health support, meetings with health visitors or attending parenting classes, counselling or advice for victims of domestic abuse.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Children and Families Minister Vicky Ford said, “It is absolutely vital that all families across England have access to the same high quality services in their local communities, no matter where they live. Services like these which offer early help and intervention can make a huge difference for parents and carers, levelling up opportunities for every child to fulfil their potential.

“That is why we are championing Family Hubs, and this additional £20 million investment will drive forward this programme, helping to grow and expand hubs across the country so that even more parents and children can access the early health and education services we know can have a lifelong positive impact,” she added on August 19.

Many councils have already started to open Family Hubs, benefitting families across the country. They often operate an ‘open door’ approach, with families able to have better access to vital services and receive support from a range of professionals, including midwives, health visitors, GPs, schools or social services.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.