Dr Hilary warns Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness declines faster than AZ

Dr Hilary warns Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness declines faster than AstraZeneca. Dr Hilary spoke out on Good Morning Britain this morning, Thursday, August 19, about the different vaccines and how long they are effective for.

Dr Hilary has spoken about how there could be the need for booster jabs to be administered regularly, similar to what happens with the flu jab every year. He also responded on the show to reports saying that the Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness drops quicker than that of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He spoke about the subject with hosts Kate Garraway and Richard Bacon. “We have always known that the antibodies and the T cell immunity created by the vaccines will wane eventually and in time,” said Dr Hilary.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“So that is why we are looking towards a booster vaccine in the winter.

“So if we maintain antibody levels by giving a regular booster, which may be necessary in the future, just like we do with the flu vaccine, it would enhance people’s immunity and keep it going for longer, protecting people for longer in the future.”

Oxford University’s Sarah Walker has explained how important it is for everybody to get vaccinated, not just in the UK but across the world too. The expert said: “We don’t yet know how much transmission can happen from people who get Covid-19 after being vaccinated – for example, they may have high levels of virus for shorter periods of time.

“But the fact that they can have high levels of virus suggests that people who aren’t yet vaccinated may not be as protected from the Delta variant as we hoped.

“This means it is essential for as many people as possible to get vaccinated – both in the UK and worldwide.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.