Chance to witness the blue moon this coming weekend

By
Chris King
-
0
Chance to witness the blue moon this coming weekend
Chance to witness the blue moon this coming weekend. image: wikipedia

THIS coming weekend is your opportunity to observe the blue moon once again, an event that occurs once every 2.5 years in the lunar cycle

Next Sunday, August 22, is your chance to witness the blue moon phenomenon in the night sky, an event that occurs every 2.5 years, however, as NASA points out, the moon will not actually change colour and become blue, it will simply look a shade of pale grey and white, but is a term that has become popular to describe this lunar phenomenon since the 1940s.

In fact, the moon will not look any different to the full moons that are visible once every month of the year, and NASA is quick to explain the circumstance that the blue moon is special because it is an “extra” moon, in a season that would normally only have four full moons, with NASA reminding of a unique occurrence, in 1999, when there was a full moon twice in the same month, in January and again in March.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

This Moon will be fully illuminated and very bright, and can be seen throughout the night with the naked eye, without the need for any special object such as a telescope, or binoculars, but it is always recommended to try and observe its full splendour from a location away from any light pollution, such as the centre of any town or city, where the presence of so many lights can detract from your viewing pleasure.

In some countries such as the US, and Canada, it is called the ‘sturgeon full moon’, because inthe Great Lakes, and Lake Champlain, this fish is more easily caught, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here