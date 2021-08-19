One dead and several injured after being hit by a car on the terrace of a bar

Laura Kemp
ONE person has died and at least five others have been injured when an elderly driver lost control of their car and collided with people on a busy terrace.

One person has died and at least five others have been injured when an 85-year-old driver lost control of their car and collided with people on the terrace of the Petit bar on General Gomez Nuñez street in Ponferrada, Leon.

The driver collided with people sat on the terrace and also a passerby on the street. Four members of one family were struck, one of them a pregnant woman who is now seriously injured, and one of the waiters in the bar, 20 Minutos reports.

Eyewitnesses at the scene have said that the driver was going at an excessively fast speed and people were not able to avoid the car, a Ford Fusion, as it hit tables and the building next door.

The Councillor for Security, Jose Antonio Carton and the Mayor of Ponferrada, Olegario Ramon, have travelled to the area where the emergency services treated those who were injured.

The horrific accident took place between Calle General Gimez Nuñez and Avenida de Compostilla, the centre of the city’s commercial hub that was remodelled last year.


360,000 euros were invested into the remodelling, in which the crossing became a 4-metre wide road and the size of the pavement were made bigger which gave priority to pedestrians and increased local commerce.

