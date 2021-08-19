BREAKING NEWS: Former UK MP charged with fraud

A FORMER MP in the UK has been charged with fraud.

Former MP Jared O’Mara has been charged with fraud by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the UK.

The politician has been charged over alleged fraudulent expenses made in 2019.

Mr O’Mara was elected an MP in 2017 before stepping down in 2019. His former aide, Gareth Arnold, also faces accusations of fraud.

Rosemary Ainslie at the CPS, said: “The CPS made the decision that the three men should be charged after reviewing a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The news comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of persuading Tory donors to pay for fiancee Carrie Symond’s £200.000 (€233,800) redecoration costs.

Conservative Party funds covered a large part of the bill to redecorate the couple’s Downing Street flat, according to one publication.

After being warned donors should not pay for the works, the wealthy Conservatives instead allegedly paid the equivalent sum into the party’s accounts.

A spokesman rejected the claims, however, saying, “at all times, the Government and ministers have acted in accordance with the appropriate codes of conduct.

“All reportable donations are transparently declared to and published, either by the Electoral Commission or the House of Commons registrar, in line with the requirements set out in electoral law.

“Gifts and benefits received in a ministerial capacity are, and will continue to be, declared in transparency returns. As has always been the case, CCHQ (Conservative HQ) supports the leader of the Conservative Party in their political activities.”

The spokesman said details of the redecoration would be released by the Cabinet Office accounts later this year in the UK.

