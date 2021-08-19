Plagues of black fly in Aragon, Catalonia, the Community of Valencia and Madrid

AN alert has been announced for Aragon, Catalonia, the Community of Valencia and Madrid for an increase in black fly.

According to the National Association of Environmental Health Companies (ANECPLA) Aragon, Catalonia, the community of Valencia and Madrid will be the most affected by plagues of black fly.

The flies reproduce on the banks of rivers and due to the current heatwave that has affected Spain, the general director of ANECPLA, Jorge Galvan has explained this could produce a peak in the volume of the fly population.

Because the black fly is indigenous, it is not an invasive species, however, over the past several years attacks on humans have increased. Galvan emphasised that prevention efforts are “especially important when it comes to minimising its impact.”

According to Galvan, the black fly “bites in the shape of a saw” and its bite can lead to “infections and allergic reactions” that can, in some cases, require “hospitalisation”.

ANECPLA explains that the black fly gives out a small dose of anaesthetic, meaning it can bite without the person even noticing and it is their saliva that causes the allergy. A welt appears on the skin and can cause bleeding and swelling in the area that can last for up to a month.

In the instance of suffering a bite from a black fly, ANECPLA recommends resisting itching the affected area as this can make the wound worse and cause it to become infected. Instead, apply ice or an ointment and go to a hospital or health centre.

The ANECPLA recommends wearing light-coloured clothing, avoiding walking near rivers, keeping water tanks covered, controlling water drains and using repellents such as those containing citronella to minimise the risk of getting bitten.

