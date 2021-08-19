Back to nature in Spain’s Alicante. Over the last few months hiking routes and facilities found in the mountains, coves and hills across Alicante have been spruced up. This has made the routes better for hikers and provides some stunning views of Alicante.

Recently the Alicante city council have been working hard to make sure that the forests are well maintained. This work has been carried out since the first contract for maintenance of the areas was awarded to Eulen. The contract was put in place late last year and covers the maintenance of urban and peri-urban forest areas.

So far the work has seen improvements to hiking paths including picnic areas, improved signage and wooden fences.

The councillor for the Environment, Manuel Villar, explained that: “the work carried out over the last few months by this new forestry brigade has allowed us to enjoy the trails that run through privileged enclaves of the capital safely and in the best conditions, from which we can contemplate privileged views of the city and its bay, as well as recovering wooded areas in the neighbourhoods that needed to be cleared, cleaned up and enhanced with the incorporation of furniture such as picnic tables.”

According to the council, “In general, the actions carried out since the forestry brigade was set up include the removal of dry pine trees and crushing them in situ to add to the land, clearing of the network of paths, repair and installation of talanqueras (wooden fencing), installation of picnic tables, fumigation against processionary and tomicus pests, planting of native plant species, installation and repair of irrigation networks, and the removal of invasive plant species.”

Villar has encouraged all: “Alicante residents and visitors to enjoy the forest areas, their paths, and the flora and fauna present in these environments, always with responsibility, especially during the summer when we have to be especially cautious due to the high temperatures”.

