Are you a #ZeroHero?

WE all feel capable of driving after a drink; but are we? Why not see for yourself?

We should all be grateful for the Linea Directa road traffic safety Foundation for sponsoring this community incentive.

Under the slogan ‘Road Safety. Here and Now’, the Línea Directa Foundation was created by the Línea Directa Insurance company in 2014 as a further step in its commitment to improve road safety in Spain.

Its main mission is to reduce the number of traffic accidents and victims on our roads to zero whilst promoting responsible driving habits through four lines of action: Diffusion, Research, Training and Social Action.

The Línea Directa Foundation is a non-profit institution, which aims to help build a better and safer society by promoting different initiatives whose main axis of action is Road Safety. #ZeroHero is one of these initiatives.

How it works:

Easy! Just use the one-tipe ZeroHero breathalyser to quickly and accurately show your alcohol level.

