A photo to remember
IMPROVISED TRACK: Firefighters used a ladder to haul man up to the road Photo credit: Consorcio de Bomberos de Alicante

A VALENCIA couple who had booked paella at a Denia restaurant decided to enjoy the view beforehand.

With time to spare before their lunch they drove up to Les Rotes and left their van, intending to take some photos with a spectacular backdrop but to their horror saw it begin to move downhill.

Realising he had left the handbrake off, the man jumped into the vehicle but failed to stop it from rolling over the side of the road while he was still inside.

It overturned and landed amongst some pines and although technically speaking he was not trapped, the van was unstable and could have plunged downhill.

Firefighters managed to free him and after strapping him into a stretcher, hauled him up to the road, using a fire engine ladder as an improvised track.

He was later transferred to hospital where a check-up revealed that he had suffered only minor injuries.


Linda Hall
