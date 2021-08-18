Youths arrested for sexual assault of woman in Mojacar released with charges

Youths arrested for the sexual assault of a young woman in Mojacar have been released with charges. The three young men were arrested for the sexual assault which allegedly took place during the early hours of Thursday morning, August 12, at a Mojacar campsite in Almeria. The young men have been released, with charges against them.

The sexual assault allegedly took place early on Thursday morning and Almeria’s Court of Instruction number 3 has released the three young people arrested for the alleged attack.

According to Diario de Almeria, “Sources at the High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) have informed Efe that statements were taken from the three detainees on Friday 13 August.”

After the statements were taken the three young men were provisionally released without bail. Have been ordered to appear as often as necessary before the judge though.

The crime according to the court is being investigated as a crime of sexual assault. This is only preliminary though since the investigation is only in its initial phases.

According to judicial sources the three young men who were detained are all aged between 20 and 25 years old.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to hospital after having allegedly been raped by several men. According to ‘La Comarca Noticias’, the woman received treatment at Almeria’s Hospital de La Inmaculada de Huercal-Overa in the gynaecology emergency room. The treatment was given due to the alleged “gang rape” at a Mojacar campsite.

