The votes are in: freestanding baths are all the rage, and it doesn’t look like the demand for them will go down anytime soon. The freestanding bath has already become an iconic bathroom fixture, and its popularity hasn’t waned, even in the face of other options such as an alcove or built-in baths, shower enclosures, bath and shower combos, and so on. And indeed, what’s not to like? It’s stunning, it comes in an array of designs and shapes and sizes, and it can be exceedingly practical and functional. Moreover, it’s easier to install than a built-in bath or even a built-in shower enclosure. But if you have already decided that a freestanding bath is for you, it’s best to be wise with your choice. Here, then, is your ultimate guide to choosing your freestanding bath: top pointers to consider.

1. The dimensions in size

Before you can even begin to think about anything else or do your search for that perfect freestanding bath, you should first figure out the size that works for you. Knowing the size that will fit into your space will help you create a more feasible shortlist and do away with baths that won’t fit. It is even more crucial to take measurements when you’re opting for a freestanding bath because you need to have a minimum of a foot or 12 inches of space from the wall and the bath’s sides.

Alongside the available space and its measurements, you also have to think about the tub’s height. Freestanding baths can be a challenge for the elderly, children, and pets to use, and think carefully about the height of the bath and whether it’s a good fit for those who will use it.

2. The style

As you may already know, freestanding baths come in different designs and styles, and you can go for a modern one with a sleek geometric shape or choose one in a classic and elegant style. But when you decide on the bath’s style, you would also have to consider the functionality of the bath combined with its aesthetic appeal. In addition, think about how often you will use your freestanding bath because this will also influence your decision. There are more than a few styles to choose from: the pedestal bath to the slipper bath, the clawfoot bath, and more. You can also go for a roll-top bath with edges that look ‘rolled,’ enhancing the bath’s comfort.

3. The material

The material your freestanding bath is made from will also make a huge difference because you need to consider the tub’s weight first and foremost. A freestanding bath is already heavy, and it can be even heavier depending on what material is used for it. If the material is too heavy and you have an older structure, you need to consult with an engineer or plumber to determine if your flooring needs reinforcement.

Some materials are more commonly used than others, and this includes stone resin and acrylic. Acrylic is one of the most popular materials used for tubs because it isn’t just durable and versatile; it’s affordable as well. Acrylic is also lightweight, making it easier to install, and it won’t require reinforcements, unlike other materials such as stone or cast iron. Acrylic is also smoother and more comfortable than other materials, and it is stain- and scratch-resistant, too.