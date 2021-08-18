Two arrested after being caught stealing from a rural house in Spain’s Axarquia. Two suspects have been caught and arrested after a suspicious vehicle was spotted near an unoccupied house.

A neighbour in rural Paraje Catalina in the municipality of Riogordo spotted a suspicious vehicle near an unoccupied house. They quickly reported this to the local police who rushed to the scene of the incident to check out what exactly was happening. They were able to catch two people aged 37 and 39 years old who lived in Malaga and Casabermeja. The two people were caught stealing building materials and tools from inside the property. According to reports they were caught on August 12 near midnight.

The alleged perpetrators of the crimes had allegedly broken windows and several doors to gain access to the house and vehicles at the property. When Local police arrived the two people attempted to flee but were soon arrested by the officers. Local police officers searched the vehicle which they had parked near to the unoccupied house and discovered a number of objects which are thought to have been stolen from the property. They also discovered other objects which are believed to have been stolen from other rural houses in the area, as reported SUR.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As reported Diario Sur, “The detainees were handed over to the main post of the Guardia Civil in Colmenar, which was in charge of investigating the case and bringing them before the courts.”

Officers are now investigating whether the two people were involved in a series of burglaries that have taken place at scattered rural properties. Other properties in the areas of Riogordo, Colmenar and Casabermeja had also been the victim of robberies.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.