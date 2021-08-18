Tragic accident kills motorcyclist in Malaga. Sadly, this is the third motorcyclist to be killed in the Malaga province in recent days.

The motorcycle accident occurred early on Wednesday morning August 18. A 41-year-old man had been riding a motorcycle in Malaga city when tragically he crashed on Avenida Lope de Vega. The man crashed into a traffic light, but no more details are known at this time around how the accident occurred. Sadly, this is the third death of a motorcyclist in the last few days.

According to emergency services 112 Andalucia who are attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta, the emergency services were alerted to the accident shortly after 04.00 hours. The call reported that a motorcyclist had been involved in an accident and needed help.

The emergency services coordination centre quickly mobilised the local police and the Empresa Publica de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES). The emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident, but sadly when they arrived they were only able to confirm the man had died.

Since Sunday, August 15, this is the third death of a motorcyclist to have occurred in the Malaga province. Previous deaths include an accident in Velez-Malaga and one in Alhaurin de la Torre.

In other Malaga news, jellyfish summer for Spain’s Malaga. So far this summer jellyfish have not caused too trouble for Costa del Sol bathers, but over the last few days more and more jellyfish have headed into the area.

“We knew that this summer could be good for jellyfish, because in spring the conditions were perfect for their proliferation”, said Jess Bellido, biologist of the Aula del Mar. The biologist has highlighted that: “above average temperatures in the Alboran Sea, possibly, have made the breeding ground for these animals to reproduce”.

Not too many jellyfish had been seen until a few days ago but the expert has explained how the easterly wind, known as Levante, has brought jellyfish into the area.

