Sunset Beach Club all set for European Cricket Championship

Anticipation is rising ahead of the inaugural European Cricket Championship starting in September at the Cartama Oval, Malaga, Spain.

European Cricket Network takes pleasure in trusting the prestigious Sunset Beach Club as the Official Hotel partner for the eagerly awaited new European Cricket Championship (ECC), which launches in September at the Cartama Oval in Malaga, Spain.

Sunset Beach Club Hotel boasts a magnificent location right on the water’s edge and Malaga international airport is a mere 20 minutes’ away. After watching the cricket, fans can chill by the pool, sunbathe or relax under the shadow of an umbrella.

And European Cricket fans can book exclusive rates for ECC21 using promocode ECC2109 at our Partner Hotel Sunset Beach Club. This special promocode ECC2109 is valid for European Championship Cricket fans for stays at Sunset Beach Club between 7 September and 16 October inclusive.

Mark Wardell, General Manager at Sunset Beach Club, said: “We cannot wait to welcome fans to Sunset Beach Club. The facilities we can offer our guests are on a par with some of the best in the world and partnering with this new competition will give us the opportunity to showcase our resort to a truly global audience.”

Roger Feiner, CEO of ECL AG, said: “We’re delighted to have Sunset Beach Club as our Official Hotel Partner. The team at Sunset Beach Club set very high standards and deliver on a consistent basis, boasting a proven track record of catering for the needs of their guests. We at European Cricket are very much looking forward to working closely with Sunset Beach Club.”

Broadcast to a worldwide audience, the European Cricket Championship – ECC21 – is a month-long national team tournament including representative sides from England, Scotland and the Netherlands. Featuring almost 100 games in September and October, 15 national teams will contest the inaugural 2021 edition. The competition will be intense for the European Cricket Championship crown at the picturesque Cartama Oval, Malaga, Spain.