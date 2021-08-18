Spain’s F1 champion Fernando Alonso’s clothing brand acquired

Two-Time Spanish F1 Champion Fernando Alonso’s Kimoa brand has been acquired by SimplyEV.

Kimoa, a sports-inspired eyewear and apparel brand created by two-time Formula 1 champion, Fernando Alonso, has been acquired by the parent company of SimplyEV.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with an international superstar in Fernando Alonso and his Kimoa brand – reflecting our shared vision to elevate and promote an environmentally-conscious and vibrant lifestyle through e-mobility and fashionable, sustainable eyewear and gear. It’s an honor to be the preferred U.S. retailer for Kimoa and we look forward to growing both brands together as we expand to 50 retail locations across North America in the next couple of years. EVs and an F1 icon make for a winning combination,” said SimplyEV President, Mauricio Diaz

Under the agreement, Alonso will retain 25 percent interest in Madrid-based Kimoa and will continue to serve as the global ambassador for the brand as it expands its presence across the continent.

“We created Kimoa with a sustainable soul and a ‘never surrender’ spirit inspired by sports/motorsports and an active, green lifestyle. I’m excited to be partnering with SimplyEV as a sister company to elevate our story across North America highlighting organic materials across our product line, advanced eyewear technology and the superior quality of our textile products made in Spain and Portugal,” said Alonso.

“It’s an honour to continue carrying the Kimoa banner, building the brand and welcoming everyone that shares our unique vision to the family,” he added.

