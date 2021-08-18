RSPCA “absolutely thrilled” with new animal transport rules

The RSPCA has said it is “absolutely thrilled” with new post-Brexit rules on transporting live animals.

The new rules, announced on August 18, raise welfare standards for farm animals by introducing shorter maximum journey times for live animals between four and 24 hours depending on the species of animal, giving animals more headroom during transport, imposing stricter rules on the transport of animals during extreme hot or cold temperatures.

RSPCA Chief Executive Chris Sherwood said, “We are absolutely thrilled that the live export of animals is finally coming to an end after campaigning on this issue for more than 50 years.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This is a victory for every single person who has signed a petition, demonstrated at the docks, written to their MPs and leaders and most importantly for the animals.

“We also welcome tighter controls over transporting live animals within Great Britain as it’s a time when they can suffer stress and injury and their welfare needs to be protected,” he added.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) also welcomed the new rules.

“The National Sheep Association is supportive of working with Government to find solutions to the transport of animals and adapt to changing supply chains over the years, so is pleased to have received the invitation to collaborate on developing these proposals. The Association always welcomes any opportunity to work with Defra on the subject,” said Phil Stocker, Chief Executive of the National Sheep Association.

The new conditions apply to all journeys over 65km. Independent evidence has shown that very long journeys can cause heat stress, dehydration and physical injuries in transported animals such as horses, pigs, sheep, poultry and cattle. Over a billion animals are farmed in the UK each year, many of which are transported within the country for slaughter, fattening and breeding.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.