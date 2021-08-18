Richard Branson lands in New Orleans with new hotel

Fresh from tip into orbit, British entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson has landed in New Orleans with a new hotel.

Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, opened the doors to Virgin Hotels New Orleans on August 18.

Located in the city’s artsy Warehouse District, the new hotel delivers “thoughtful yet playful” references to the city.

The hotel features multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the 13th-floor bar, Dreamboat, a cocktail lounge; The Pool Club, a rooftop pool, restaurant, and bar; Commons Club, the brand’s flagship restaurant, bar and lounge, and Funny Library Coffee Shop plus various meeting and event spaces.

“Each of our hotels embrace the local flavour of the cities they are in, and Virgin Hotels New Orleans is certainly a fun one. The city’s welcoming spirit, exciting entertainment, and incredible culinary scene are all things we are excited to bring to life through our hotel. We look forward to becoming a gathering place for the entire community and a destination for both locals and visitors alike,” said Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.

We’re excited to officially open our doors in New Orleans,” added James Bermingham, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Hotels. “This beautiful, new hotel will offer the distinctive ‘Virgin’ experience travellers know and love, from our inviting Chambers to our dynamic food and beverage offerings.”

