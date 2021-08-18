Pope Francis has joined the American Ad Council to make a Public Service Announcement (PSA).

The Pope, joined by other American clergy, features in the first ever Ad Council campaign designed for and distributed to a global audience, messaging in the video is delivered in English, Spanish and Portuguese to reach communities worldwide, reminding viewers that Covid-19 vaccines are safe, effective and save lives.

The new creative, made in cooperation with the Vatican’s Dicastery for Integral Human Development, is a part of the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s Covid-19 Vaccine Education Initiative.

“Thanks to God’s grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from Covid-19,” Pope Francis says in the PSA.

“Getting the vaccines that are authorized by the respective authorities is an act of love. I pray to God that each one of us can make his or her own small gesture of love, no matter how small, love is always grand,” the Pontiff adds.

