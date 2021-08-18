Nerja pledge to pay greater attention to the elderly

Nerja Town Council aims to pay greater attention to the elders of the town by promoting initiatives and activities in their favour.

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, has transferred to the new director of the Centre for Active Participation, Isabel Lopez, the commitment of the Town Council to intensify collaboration through the Department of the Elderly, with the centre dependent on the Board of Andalucia. They aim to pay greater attention to elders, promoting initiatives and activities aimed at the older generation.

During the working meeting held at the Mayor’s Office accompanied by the Councillor for the Elderly, Elena Galvez, stressed that: “The health situation already allows the activity to be recovered gradually and progressively, so from Nerja Council we are going to turn ourselves into this new stage of collaboration with the Active Participation Centre so that the elderly of Nerja and Maro feel especially cared for by their Council and by the Junta de Andalucia”.

Armijo has also encouraged the new director to count on the participation of the senior associations, Nerjamar and Marocueva.

The new director of the Centre for Active Participation has valued the offer of the mayor, announcing that the centre is preparing a schedule of activities for the next semester, and has promised to work in coordination with the Department of the Elderly in the development of the next edition of the Mayor’s Week in Nerja and Maro.

