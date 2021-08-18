Nerja animal appeal

THE APAA Nerja is appealing for help in finding a premises to build the charity’s new animal shelter.

The charity is searching for a plot of land to build an animal shelter on following an offer by one generous donor of €200,000 to create a place to care for needy animals in Nerja.

Sue Kiff, the Treasurer of the APAA, told the Euro Weekly News the charity is and is appealing to any locals who know of a good location for shelter.

She told the EWN that since the APAA’s last refuge was closed in 2018 the charity has been housing the many animals in its care in foster homes and residences, which are paid for by donations and the proceeds from the APAA’s Nerja charity shop.

Ms Kiff said that a generous donor has now offered to spend €200,000 to buy the APAA a plot of land to build their new shelter, and even foot the bill to create kennels and the rest of the refuge.

The charity is now looking for a plot of land in Nerja and the surrounding areas, and is appealing to anyone who knows of an area.

Ms Kiff told the EWN the plot had to be isolated so that noise from the shelter does not disturb neighbours and be within half an hour of the charity’s vet in Nerja.

The APAA is currently caring for around 50 cats and 80 dogs, many of which the charity pays for to stay at an animal residence in Torrox due to a lack of fosterers.

Ms Kiff said the charity now needs more foster homes and also appealed for anyone who wants to foster an animal to contact the charity.

To foster or donate, or to get in touch with the charity, contact 643 406 591, or visit the APAA’s charity shop on Calle el Chaparil 7, Nerja.

