Two Cantabrian mountaineers, of Los Corrales de Buelna, were rescued off a steep wall in the Picos de Europa after being trapped for two days. They were located by other mountaineers who could hear them screaming from the other side of the mountain.

A friend had reported them as missing to the Service Operational Centre (COS) of the Gijon Command at 9:30pm on Sunday, August 15. The friend reported that the two mountaineers had left at 6:30am to do the Ruta del Cares.

The pair had parked their van at the beginning of the route and, according to the friend who contacted the Guardia Civil, had planned to return at around 6:30pm. They had not returned or been answering their phones which is when a search was launched.

The mountaineers were found in an area that was very difficult to access, the Canal de la Ria, with a drop that requires very specific gear to be able to get down from.

The rescue team requested the help of the Principality of Asturias Emergency Service (SEPA) who dispatched another helicopter that had a crane that could finally access the mountaineers and bring them safely to the Poncemos area.

The Guardia Civil said that both of the mountaineers were found in good health, stating that: “Except for the dehydration and the logical exhaustion after spending two nights outdoors, their state of health, fortunately, is good.”

