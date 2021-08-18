Mijas receives mobile blood donation unit

MIJAS Council has announced it is receiving a mobile blood donation unit.

The Councillor for Health, Maria del Carmen Gonzalez, has asked Mijas locals to come and to the donation unit to improve blood reserves in Malaga.

She announced that on August 18, 19 and 20, the Regional Blood Transfusion Center will locate a mobile unit in the town to make blood donations.

On Wednesday and Thursday it will be located in the surroundings of the Costa Mijas Shopping Centre, in Las Lagunas, while on Friday it will travel to the Cultural Centre of La Cala de Mijas.

She said: “We want to call on locals to attend those days at any of the established points to make donations. We must remember the urgent need for blood in the province, as the levels of reserves are low and we must ensure the supply of hospitals in Malaga. Together we can help.”

The mobile unit located in Las Lagunas on August 18 and 19 will be both in the morning from 10 am to 2 pm and in the afternoon from 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm, while on Friday 20, in La Cala de Mijas , it will only be in the afternoon.

Those interested in donating can make an appointment by calling 951034120 or 951034121.

Blood reserves of Malaga are below minimums so donations are essential to meet all the needs of blood products in hospitals in the province.

The hospitals in the province need 250 bags a day to maintain sufficient demand, so there is a need for the population to go whenever they can to donate blood so that, in addition to covering future reserves, they can help those people who need of such transfusions.

