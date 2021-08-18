Mijas opens places at the Universidad Popular

MIJAS Council has announced it is opening places at the Universidad Popular.

The council is opening places to those interested in taking part in workshops at the Universidad Popular in Mijas.

Councillor Hipolito Zapico said that registrations can be made until September 14.

He said: “We have had to extend these periods so that there are no crowds when enrolling. In the first phase, about 1,800 students have already enrolled in 75 workshops with 270 groups spread over all courses.”

He said added that in addition to formalising enrollment in person at the Casa de la Cultura in Las lagunas, Mijas Pueblo and La Cala de Mijas, those interested will be able to do so electronically.

He said: “This is the website www.up.mijas.es and through it users will be able to do all their registration management.”

He added: “It will be operational this Friday, August 20, and will be a leap in quality as it will facilitate enrollment for those people who cannot travel to the Casa de la Cultura.”

Among the workshops on offer are music, language and sports classes in Mijas.

