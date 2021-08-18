Mijas ‘Green Flags Movement’ campaign competition

Mijas Council has launched a contest to find the most original photo of glass recycling.

Mijas is part of the campaign ‘Movimiento Banderas Verdes’, which rewards municipalities that are most aware of glass recycling. With the aim of being a “green” town, the Town Council has launched a contest to find the most original photo of glass recycling.

“From next August 16 until September 5, users will be able to take photos recycling glass in the green boxes that we have distributed throughout our municipality and send it to the email [email protected]”, explains the mayor.

The images received will be uploaded daily to a gallery hosted on the Mijas Council’s Facebook page under the name ‘Yo soy Reverde’.

“We all have a mobile phone in hand and all you have to do is take a photo recycling glass in the green box. Remember that the more fun or original it is, the more likes you will get,” explains Moreno.

Moreno has emphasised that this contest is included within an Ecovidrio campaign for which Mijas “will seek to win the Green Flag, which is a recognition that rewards the effort of the municipality to recycle glass and do it the way correct”.

The Council, along with 120 restaurants, bars and beach bars in the town, has joined this campaign in which 41 municipalities in Andalucia will participate.

It should be remembered that Mijas is a municipality aware of glass recycling. In 2020, residents of the town recycled 2,208 tons of glass waste, representing 23.8 kilos per inhabitant. With more than 680 boxes in the town, there is already one recycling box for every 125 inhabitants.

