Malaga Official Host City of the European Cricket Championship

European Cricket Network is delighted to announce Malaga as Official Host City of the European Cricket Championship.

Broadcast to a worldwide audience, the European Cricket Championship – ECC21 – is a month-long national team tournament including representative sides from England and the Netherlands. Featuring almost 100 matches, 15 national teams will contest the inaugural 2021 edition. The competition will be fierce for the European Cricket Championship crown starting in mid-September at the picturesque Cartama Oval, Malaga, Spain.

The stunning Cartama Oval is surrounded by the backdrop of the Malaga mountains. Due to the fabulous Mediterranean climate, cricket can be played all year-round on the Costa del Sol, only 15 minutes’ drive from Malaga Airport and 20 minutes from Malaga city centre.

CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, Margarita Del Cid, said that this prestigious event, “will surely have an important impact on the destination as thousands of visitors from all over the world are expected to attend on a face-to-face and virtual level, since it is a sport with many followers, and will feature powerful and recognised national teams.”

The support of Costa del Sol Tourism to the ‘Sport Destination’ segment shows a clear commitment,” reiterated Del Cid, who also values sport as a tourism driver for the destination: “That is why the Sport Destination tourism segment was born because we see in sport an immense potential to attract people to our destination.”

Daniel Weston, Founder of the European Cricket Championship, said: “We are delighted to experience Malaga as Official Host City for the inaugural European Cricket Championship.

“There has never been a European-wide national team T10 competition on this scale and it’s our desire to make the ECC the flagship national team competition in Europe.”

The collaboration with Tourism Costa del Sol will continue for the European Cricket League next year when the national champion clubs of 30 countries will meet for seven top quality weeks of T10 action to be crowned European champions in ECL22, which will also be held at the Cartama Oval.