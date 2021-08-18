Malaga in Spain has nineteen municipalities that have had no infections for two weeks.

The province of Malaga, Spain, has registered a total of 19 municipalities that have not registered any new coronavirus infections over the last two weeks- the incidence rate now stands at 505.5.

Thus, these are the towns of Almáchar, Arenas, Comares, Cútar, Salares, and Sedella in the Axarquía district; and Atajate, Benadalid, Benalauría, Benarrabá, El Burgo, Cartajima, Faraján, Genalguacil, Igualeja, Jimera de Líbar, Júzcar, Parauta and Pujerra, in the Serranía de Ronda.

In the rest of the health districts of Malaga, all municipalities have recorded infections in that period, according to data consulted by Europa Press.

Opposite these municipalities are those with the highest incidence, although it should be noted that there are no localities with more than 1,000 cases. These are Montejaque, with a rate of 948.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks; Alcaucín (789.8); Cuevas del Becerro (688.8); Alhaurín de la Torre (682.5); Antequera (641.4); Serrato (622.4) and Málaga city (621.1).

The Spanish Ministry of Health has reported on Tuesday, August 17, that Andalucia has had a record of 89.3% incidence of the Delta variant in 579 samples analyzed by PCR during the week of August 2 to 8, an increase of 11.3 incidence points in a week.

The figures show that the incidence of this strain ‘is increasing exponentially’ both in Andalucia and in Spain.

Despite this high percentage, Andalucia would be the third community with the lowest incidence of this variant -of the eleven that have updated data this week-, above Catalonia with 89.2% and Extremadura with 38.1% of the cases belonging to the Indian strain.

