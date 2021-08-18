Harry and Meghan issue ‘word salad’ statement on Afghanistan and Haiti

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have been slammed for issuing a “meaningless” statement on Afghanistan and Haiti.

Harry and Meghan have issued a lengthy statement about Afghanistan, Haiti, Covid-19 and mental health on their Archewell website.

But critics say it is just a “word salad” with no evidence of what they are doing themselves to address issues.

“The world is exceptionally fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless. As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken,” the statement said.

“And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared. When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.

“To start, we encourage you to join us in supporting a number of organisations doing critical work. We also urge those in positions of global influence to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as the UN General Assembly and the G20 Leaders’ Summit. As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity,” it added on August 17.

Critics have accused the couple of trying to create an “alternate woke royal family”.

“I think Harry and Meghan’s grandiose, comfy and caring comments about the situation in Afghanistan, the disaster in Haiti and new Covid variants is another example of them trying to set up some sort of alternate woke royal family,” Prince Harry’s biographer Angela Levin told the Daily Mail.

“Like most of their ‘compassionate’ gestures there is no indication about what they themselves will do and whether any donations will be going through Archewell Foundation.

“Their comment that they want to ‘alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet – that will prove our humanity,’ sounds so similar to their recent comment we must be compassionate ‘to those we know and those we don’t know’ that makes it sound equally phoney,” she added.

