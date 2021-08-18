Fuengirola Marenostrum grounds offers free live music

THE Marenostrum festival grounds in Fuengirola are this week offering free live music.

The Fuengirola Marenostrum grounds will be offering free music until August 23.

The space will be open to the public for a week between 8 pm and 2 am with varied gastronomy and leisure activities.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Several local groups will pass by the stage to perform.

The Councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero, explained that live music will take place from today until August 23, “since last year we were able to count on the presence of various nightlife venues and the Terrace of Marenostrum and this became a meeting point with much success for the public, where locals and visitors could enjoy.”

He added: “We wanted to respond to a suggestion that many people have sent us because they wanted to have a few days to go to this environment and enjoy the space quietly and with a lot of atmosphere.”

He said: “Every year, the workers of Marenostrum Fuengirola decorate an enclosure with all the luxury of details and prepare activities that are interesting for anyone, regardless of their tastes and age, so we strive to organise numerous concerts, covering all musical types and also take advantage of this unique and safe environment for the celebration of numerous activities during the summer such as the White Night for the Elderly, the summer cinema or the Terrace of Marenostrum.”

The music will take place at the Marenostrum in Fuengirola following the Marenostrum Festival on the Costa del Sol.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.