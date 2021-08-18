Eighteen Andalucian athletes will compete in the 2020 Paralympic Games

Eighteen Andalusian athletes finally make up the Spanish Paralympic team that on Thursday, August 19, will depart for Tokyo (Japan).

Eighteen Andalusian athletes finally make up the Spanish Paralympic team that on Thursday, August 19, will depart for Tokyo (Japan) to participate from August 24 to September 5 in the XVI Paralympic Games.

The eighteen Andalucians, fourteen men and four women, will perform in eight sports categories including wheelchair basketball, cycling, swimming, table tennis, athletics, 5-a-side football, rowing and triathlon.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The eight Andalucian provinces will be represented. It should be noted that the province with the most classified athletes is Seville, with five participants, followed by Cadiz, Malaga, Almeria and the demarcations of Cordoba, Granada, Huelva and Jaen.

Among the Andalucian Paralympians who will compete in Tokyo 2020, seven will debut in some Games and eleven have already had the privilege of crossing the doors of the Paralympic Village. Granada-born Jose Manuel Ruiz Reyes will compete for the seventh time, equaling the Spanish record held by Asturian shooter Francisco Angel Soriano. The paddler has competed continuously in every Paralympic held since Atlanta 1996.

Others who repeat are his partner in the table tennis team, the Sevillian Alvaro Valera, and the swimmer from Cadiz Sebastian Rodriguez, who have competed in six Paralympic Games since they both debuted in Sydney 2000.

Antonio Martín (5-a-side) and Miguel Angel Martinez (swimming) will compete for the fourth time in the Games, and it will be the third time for Alejandro Zarzuela (chair basketball) and Alfonso Cabello (cycling).

Finally, Sara Fernandez, basketball player Pablo Zarzuela, rower Javier Reja, and triathlete Jairo Ruiz will be competing in their second games.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.