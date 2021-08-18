British travellers may need to quarantine on return to the UK after booster shots are rolled out

British travellers may still need to quarantine on return to the UK after booster shots are rolled out in September onwards.

British citizens who received two doses of vaccine may still need to quarantine on returning from overseas countries when their booster jabs are rolled out. Currently, those who have received both jabs of the vaccine can return from amber list countries without having to isolate themselves for 10 days.

The amber traffic light system allows families who have completed their full dose of vaccines to head abroad this summer, with the list of countries including Spain, Greece, Portugal and France.

Many tourist destinations in Europe recently started welcoming back Brits who received both vaccine doses without enforcing any quarantine or further restrictions on them.

However, this may not be the case when a third booster jab is rolled, expected in early September. In a statement issued by the Health Secretary, Covid booster shots will be given to priority groups from next month.

Sajid Javed said that they are waiting for the final advice from JCVI which is their group of clinical advisors, he said he expects the rollout to begin in September and hopes it will protect the vulnerable (above 70 years or in care homes) before winter sets in.

There is also some good news for backpackers in terms of Covid tests cut by £20 – 23.50 due to recent reports condemning “cowboy labs” charging up to £400 – €469.

NHS health officials have cut the cost from £88 – €103 to £68 – £79.88 while the charge for two has been reduced from £170 to £136.

