BREAKING NEWS: Boy has died falling from building in South Yorkshire

A BRITISH boy has died after falling from the window of a building in South Yorkshire.

The boy died after falling from a hotel in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police commented on the incident and a spokesperson said police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



South Yorkshire Police said the boy has not been formally identified and that officers are looking into the incident.

The South Yorkshire police said: “A boy has sadly died after falling from a building in Sheffield this afternoon.

“Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street, Sheffield at around 2.30pm today (18 August) after reports the boy had fallen from a window.

“No formal identification has taken place yet.

“Inquiries are in the early stages to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”

According to reports, police have sealed off a nearby car park following the incident.

One witness, Andre Skeats, told press officers were stopping people from going near the car park and had taped off the entrance in the UK.

Police have not yet revealed any further details following the death in the UK.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.