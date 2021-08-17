Younger children found more likely to transmit COVID-19 in study

Younger children found more likely to transmit COVID-19 in study. image: Wikipedia

Younger children were found more likely to transmit COVID-19, in a study by researchers.

A new study suggests younger children may be more likely to transmit COVID-19 compared to children, with the highest odds of transmission pointing to children three years old and younger.

The study, published Monday in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics, analysed data collected between June 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, from 6,280 homes in Ontario Canada where only one individual had contracted COVID-19 and they were under the age of 18.

Among these, 1,717 (27.3 per cent) appeared to experience secondary transmissions, meaning at least one other person in the home became infected with the novel coronavirus within two weeks of the initial case.

The original infected children were divided into four age groups (0–3, 4–8, 9–13 and 14–17 years old). Of these groups, children aged 0 to 3 years had the highest odds of transmission. Children aged 4 to 8 years and 9 to 13 years also had higher odds of transmission than the eldest group.

The results indicate younger children may be more likely to transmit COVID-19 compared to older children while older children infected others between ages 40 and 60.


‘We found that younger children may be more likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2 infection compared with older children,’ the authors of the study wrote.

‘Although children do not appear to transmit infection as frequently as adults, caregivers should be aware of the risk of transmission while caring for sick children in the household setting.

‘As it is challenging and often impossible to socially isolate from sick children, caregivers should apply other infection control measures where feasible, such as the use of masks, increased handwashing, and separation from siblings.’


 

 

