Watch the video aftermath after a Cyclist was killed by a speeding car on Fuengirola Paseo driven by three young Frenchmen.

A cyclist was killed after being run over by a car that was being driven at full speed on the Fuengirola seafront. Witnesses to the tragic accident report seeing a black high-end vehicle being driven at a very high speed.

According to the local police, it was three Frenchmen in the vehicle that ended up colliding with the cyclist.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A palm tree and an advertising pole were damaged in the accident, along with other vehicles.

The Andalucian Emergency 112 service, a service attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, said the event occurred at around 8:45 pm on the night of Monday, August 16, along the Paseo Marítimo Rey de España in Fuengirola in the Spanish province of Malaga.

The 112 Emergency operators answered the first of several calls that described a collision between three cars and a bicycle- callers asked for urgent medical assistance for a cyclist who had been injured in a vehicle pile-up.

Immediately, emergency protocols kicked in and the coordinating centre mobilised the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES), the Local Police and the Fuengirola Firefighters.

When the emergency services arrived at the scene, they could do nothing to save the life of the 40-year-old man, who was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

The police have not yet released details of the deceased- nationality/marital status etc- and what charges will be incurred by the three Frenchmen.

Related:

New laws regarding speed limits came into effect in Spain on May 11 this year, aimed at avoiding such accidents.

Please check back on a regular basis to receive further updates on this story.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.