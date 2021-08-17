UK to tackle lorry driver shortage

Deirdre Tynan
Lorries leaving the UK. Image: Twitter

UK to tackle lorry driver shortage with measures to maximise testing capacity, including consulting on plans to streamline process for drivers to obtain an HGV licence.

A campaign to recruit additional vocational driving examiners in England and Wales to help reduce the lorry driver shortage has been launched by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

Forty new vocational examiners will be recruited in total, made up of existing DVSA employees and external candidates.

DVSA Chief Executive Loveday Ryder said, “We recognise the haulage industry keeps the wheels of our economy turning and have listened to its concerns about the current lorry driver shortage.

“We have responded by doing all we can to support the industry in tackling this issue through increasing lorry driver testing. This includes our latest campaign to recruit more vocational examiners so we can maximise our lorry testing capacity.”

Roads Minister Baroness Vere added, “Our HGV drivers provide a vital service delivering food, medicine and other vital goods to where they’re needed. That’s why we’re committed to working with industry to address the shortage of drivers and have unveiled a package of robust measures.


“Increasing the DVSA’s testing capacity is a crucial part of this plan, and I’d encourage anyone with the right experience to apply for a role, helping keep our country moving.”

