UK issues blistering Afghanistan statement to UN Security Council

The UK has issued a strongly worded statement to the UN Security Council calling the unfolding events in Afghanistan a “tragedy” and a looming “catastrophic humanitarian crisis.”

“We have long believed that the only path to a sustainable peace in Afghanistan and regional stability lay in a negotiated political settlement. We have worked hard to breathe life into peace negotiations between the Afghan Government and the Taliban, working closely with the US, our leading allies and other regional powers,” said Ambassador James Kariuki.

“The Taliban must immediately do three things. First, they need to cease all hostilities and military action, to ensure the protection of civilians, and to allow the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and others who wish to leave.

“Second, they must commit unequivocally not to harbour or give safe haven to terrorist groups which endanger other countries.

“And third, the Taliban must honour their promises to protect and uphold human rights, including those of women, girls and minorities. We have seen evidence of Taliban human rights abuses in areas where they have taken control, including persecution of minority groups, harsh restrictions on women, allegations of forced marriage and using civilians as human shields.

“If the Taliban continue to abuse basic human rights, they cannot expect to enjoy any legitimacy in the eyes of the Afghan people, or the international community,” he added on August 16.

