UK donates Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to Egypt

The UK has delivered 299,700 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Egypt as part of its efforts to ensure the most vulnerable are vaccinated.

The package donated by the UK was shipped via COVAX, with the support of UNICEF and WHO, and arrived in Cairo on August 16. This is part of the first tranche of the 100 million vaccines that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged the UK would share by June 2022 at the G7 Summit in Cornwall, with 30 million due to be sent by the end of the year. At least 80 million of the 100 million doses will go to COVAX.

This donation follows the recent COVAX shipment of 1.7 million doses, which the UK is also supporting. The UK was at the forefront of efforts to establish COVAX in 2020, and has provided a total of £548 million to fund vaccines for lower income countries. The scheme has delivered more than 152 million vaccine doses to over 137 countries and territories, including in 83 lower-middle income countries.

UNICEF Representative in Egypt, Mr. Jeremy Hopkins said, “I would like to express our thanks to the UK government for their contribution. The close collaboration between the UK Government as well as our Government partners is critical to ensure we deliver vaccines at speed and protect as many people as possible against this virus. No one is safe until everyone is safe.”

