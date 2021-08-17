Three men attack the octogenerian priest of Hospital de Orbigo

THREE men attack the 84-year-old priest of Hospital de Orbigo after posing as pilgrims asking for money



Last Saturday night, August 14, three individuals entered the parish shelter of Hospital de Orbigo in Leon, posing as pilgrims asking for money, which resulted in the three men attack the 84-year-old priest, but subsequently leave without taking anything.

According to a statement from Government sub-delegation sources, the incident occurred at around 3am in the morning, and as a result of the assault, the priest is currently hospitalised in the Leon Assistance Complex with minor injuries, and the Guardia Civil are conducting an investigation to try and identify and locate the three assailants, and bring them to justice over the attack.

In another incident, a 23-year-old woman was injured after her car was involved in a collision with the metal guardrail at Km211 of the A-6 motorway, in the Valladolid municipality of Tiedra, while travelling in the direction of Madrid, according to the Castilla y Leon 112 emergency centre.

112 received a call alerting them to the accident, at which point they immediately mobilised Valladolid Guardia Civil traffic patrols, the Provincial Fire Brigade, and the Public Health Emergencies company, Sacyl, which sent a basic life support ambulance unit.

On arrival at the location, Sacyl medical staff treated the young woman, who was later transferred by the basic life support ambulance to the Rio Hortega University Hospital in Valladolid, as reported by larazon.es.

