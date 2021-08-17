Three arrested over alleged sexual assault of a woman in Mojacar

THREE young people have been arrested by the Guardia Civil over the alleged sexual assault of a woman on a campsite in Mojacar last week



Guardia Civil officers in the province of Almeria have reported the recent arrest of three young people who are suspected of having been involved in the alleged sexual assault of a 28-year-old woman in the early hours of the morning, around dawn, at a campsite in the Almeria municipality of Mojacar last Thursday, August 12.

According to Efe sources, the three detainees were young people aged between 20 and 25, and all three were made available by the Guardia Civil last Saturday, August 14, to Court No3 in the Almerian municipality of Vera, although it is not known if they have yet been in front of a judge and sentenced to prison or not.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the digital newspaper ‘La Comarca Noticias’ today, Tuesday, August 17, the 28-year-old victim was treated in the gynaecology emergency room of the Hospital de La Inmaculada de Huercal-Overa, in Almeria capital, as a result of an alleged “group rape” by several males at a campsite in the town of Mojacar.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.