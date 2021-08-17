THE Teatre Principal de Palma passed Local Police capacity inspection following an official visit on July 30 during a live performance.

The officers arrived to count the members of the audience attending a concert performed by Quique González and confirmed that of the 800 seats in the theatre, just 313 were occupied.

211 people occupied the auditorium which has 298 seats therefore, the officers concluded that at no point was capacity exceeded beyond 75 per cent as established by current regulations.

The regulations published on July 10, produced a change from the previous one regarding audience capacity, increasing it from 50 per cent to 75 per and differentiating between spaces where drinks and food are consumed, and those that are not.

It understood that on August 5, the public theatres of the Balearic Islands (Alcudia, Sa Maniga, Calvia, Arta, Capdepera, Lloseta and Mao Manacor and the Teatre des Born de Ciutadella) presented a letter to the Ministry of European Funds, Universities and Culture where they expressed their doubts generated by the change and proposed an alternative wording.

The Consell de Mallorca has noted this and offered advice on technical aspects of how to deal with everything that affects the theatres with respect to health regulations.

