Teenager charged over London murder

A TEENAGER has been charged over the murder of 45-year-old James Markham in London.

The boy was charged over the London murder after Mr Markham was killed in August.

Mr Markham was fatally stabbed outside his home in London after confronting a group of teenagers.

A court heard that Mr Markham returned home August and went to the back of his property before he heard a group of young people shouting and swearing.

He went out to speak to them and was stabbed twice, once under his armpit and in the neck.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court and is charged with murder, possession of a knife in a public place and breach of a criminal order.

He spoke only to confirm his name and age.

The Metropolitan Police said another teenage boy arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released under investigation while a girl who was arrested has also been released.

Tributes have come in from friends for Mr Markham, who died after being stabbed in London.

Detective Inspector John Marriott from the Metropolitan Police said: “We believe that James confronted a group of youths causing a disturbance and was stabbed as a result.”

Mr Marriott also gave his condolences to Mr Markham’s family and also urged any witnesses to the murder to come forward following the crime in London.

