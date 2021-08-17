Tarifa blaze declared to be stabilised and under control

THE FIRE that had destroyed large parts of the Estrecho Natural Park in the Tarifa area of Cadiz province has been declared stabilised and under control

A fire that broke out 24 hours ago in the heart of Cadiz’s Estrecho Natural Park, in the area of ​​El Cuarton, Tarifa, has today, Tuesday, August 17, been declared stabilised, though the firefighters deployed by the Infoca Plan have said that even though the fire is under control, the situation is not entirely over.

Almost 100 residents had been forced to evacuate their homes, as a precautionary measure, with the flames drawing nearer, fed by the strong winds, and many of them found accommodation in the upper part of their El Cuarton Bajo neighbourhood, as Carmen, one of the affected residents said, “We came to the house of some neighbors, the Guardia Civil allowed us, and so we could be close to our home”.

There were no reports of casualties, only two elderly people who were taken by Seprona officers to a local health centre in Tarifa just as a precaution.

Francisco Ruiz Giraldez, the mayor of Tarifa said he considers “it is too early to assess the real damage caused by the fire”, with reports from the Junta in Cadiz estimating that around 130 hectares had been destroyed, a figure which could be higher yet, and the mayor went on to express his gratitude to, “the professionalism and commitment of all the Infoca members, as well as the Tarifa Security Forces and Corps, the Civil Protection officers and their coordination with 112, which has been magnificent and has avoided great damage”, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

